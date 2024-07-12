Wish more would learn from Rahul: Sachin Pilot

Wish more would learn from Rahul: Sachin PilotJuly 12, 2024 15:13
Congress MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot, reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet in support of Smriti Irani (see our 14:59 post). Pilot says: "Humility, respect, empathy and dignity. These are the values we much cherish. Wish more would learn for @RahulGandhi."
