Wish more would learn from Rahul: Sachin Pilot
July 12, 2024  15:13
Congress MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot, reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet in support of Smriti Irani (see our 14:59 post). Pilot says: "Humility, respect, empathy and dignity. These are the values we much cherish. Wish more would learn for @RahulGandhi." 
Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint

Andhra Pradesh police registered an 'attempt to murder' case against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior Indian Police Service officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a Telugu Desam Party...

Open Shambhu border, regulate traffic, SC tells Haryana

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Haryana government to clear the barricading at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13, and questioned its authority to block the highway.

Ireda's high valuation may limit further stock upside

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's (Ireda's) chairman and managing director Pradip Kumar Das has announced that the company has requested the government to allow it to carry out a follow-on public offer (FPO) as it...

Radical preacher Amritpal's brother arrested in drug case

Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday.

Ambani Mehendi: Shloka Keeps It Simple, Sweet

The celebrations continued with the mehendi ceremony for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

