When Shekhar Kapur met Manisha Koirala

When Shekhar Kapur met Manisha KoiralaJuly 12, 2024 15:40
Manisha Koirala, riding high on the success of Heeramandi, posts this image alongside on X, writing, "Shekhar Kapur was in town recently and it was a full house at home. Incidentally it was Shekhar who had first signed me for a film but somehow it didn't work out. I hold Shekhar very close to my heart. He has always been a dear friend.I adore my time talking to him @shekharkapur."
