When Shekhar Kapur met Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, riding high on the success of Heeramandi, posts this image alongside on X, writing, "Shekhar Kapur was in town recently and it was a full house at home. Incidentally it was Shekhar who had first signed me for a film but somehow it didn't work out. I hold Shekhar very close to my heart. He has always been a dear friend.I adore my time talking to him @shekharkapur."