Video showing Puja Khedkar's mother threatening group of men with gun goes viral
July 12, 2024  23:50
IAS officer Puja Khedkar
A video showing IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother threatening a group of men with a gun has gone viral, adding to the woes of the controversial bureaucrat. 

The 2023-batch IAS officer is accused of posing as an OBC non-creamy layer candidate in her UPSC candidature. 

She also claimed she was visually and mentally disabled but refused to take tests to corroborate her claims. 

An official said the incident in the video was about a parcel of land bought by Puja's father Dilip khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer, in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district. 

Locals had claimed that the Khedkars had encroached on the land of neighbouring farmers. 

The two-minute video shows Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar with her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with the neighbours. -- PTI
