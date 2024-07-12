Truth can't be defeated: AAP on Kejriwal bail





The apex court today granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case in connection with the now scrapped excise policy, registered by the ED. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi asked the BJP to stop hatching a conspiracy against other parties and said that truth can be troubled but not defeated.





"BJP knew that he (Arvind Kejriwal) has been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court, they know that he will get bail by the Supreme Court too. That is why, they hatched another conspiracy and the day on which the bail hearing was scheduled to come up before the Supreme Court, they made CBI arrest Arvind Kejriwal a day before that. Why was he arrested by the CBI? Because if he received bail in ED case, he would come out of jail and work for the people of Delhi 10 times faster," Atishi said. Atishi asked the BJP why Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI and asked it to "end its arrogance".





"I would like to tell the BJP today, one after the other - every court in this country has exposed your conspiracy... every court is granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal. I would like to tell BJP, end your arrogance and stop hatching conspiracy against other parties. Truth can be troubled but not defeated," she added.





AAP leader Sandeep Pathak addressing a press conference termed the Supreme Court judgement as "historic."

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday hailed the Supreme Court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on his plea challenging arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the alleged liquor scam case and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for "hatching a conspiracy" against the AAP.