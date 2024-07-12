RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The Curious Case Of Sheena Bora's Teeth
July 12, 2024  11:31
Sheena Bora
Sheena Bora
One of the high points of the proceedings was when Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer smartly utilised Dr Zeba Khan's expert status to pose her A Most Curious Question.

He asked if a skull can grow new teeth after the person, who it belonged to, had died, three years before.

We can be sure that the discrepancy between the number of teeth discovered in the skull unearthed in 2012 and the skull shown in court in September 2019 will come up soon in Courtroom No 51.

Vaihayasi Pande Daniel reports from the Sheena Bora Murder Trial.

Read more here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge
GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge

Average monthly GST collection rose from Rs 90,000 crore during the first year of its implementation -- 2017-2018 -- to Rs 1.68 trillion during 2023-2024, representing an 87 per cent rise.

10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews
10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews

Employers seek individuals who can prioritise tasks, solve problems, and work within deadlines, notes Ankit Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Unstop.

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, but he will remain in jail
SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, but he will remain in jail

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

How Aditya Birla Health Insurance plans to achieve full year profitability by FY26
How Aditya Birla Health Insurance plans to achieve full year profitability by FY26

'We want to play the value game for our consumers, which is health and retail will grow faster for us than the group.'

India's 10 Costliest Weddings
India's 10 Costliest Weddings

The estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances