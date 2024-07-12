The Curious Case Of Sheena Bora's Teeth





He asked if a skull can grow new teeth after the person, who it belonged to, had died, three years before.





We can be sure that the discrepancy between the number of teeth discovered in the skull unearthed in 2012 and the skull shown in court in September 2019 will come up soon in Courtroom No 51.





Vaihayasi Pande Daniel reports from the Sheena Bora Murder Trial.





One of the high points of the proceedings was when Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer smartly utilised Dr Zeba Khan's expert status to pose her A Most Curious Question.