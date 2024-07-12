Soldier killed in accident along LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Soldier killed in accident along LAC in Eastern LadakhJuly 12, 2024 00:35
A soldier lost his life in an accident on Thursday during his duty along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, an official said.
"While performing his duties, soldier Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries in an accident today," he said.
The official did not elaborate about the nature of accident.
The Indian Army regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Eastern Ladakh, he said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Maha parties bolt stable door to prevent horse-trading ahead of MLC polls
To keep their MLAs together, political parties are organising dinner meetings and arranging hotel stays for them ahead of the council elections, which are taking place just three months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.