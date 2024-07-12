RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soldier killed in accident along LAC in Eastern Ladakh
July 12, 2024  00:35
A soldier lost his life in an accident on Thursday during his duty along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, an official said. 

"While performing his duties, soldier Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries in an accident today," he said. 

The official did not elaborate about the nature of accident. 

The Indian Army regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Eastern Ladakh, he said. -- PTI
