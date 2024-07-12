RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


So, why did Rahul speak to US VP Kamala Harris?
July 12, 2024  16:32
US Vice President Kamala Harris
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had a telephonic conversation on Thursday, sources said. Though the specifics of the conversation were not known, this comes in the run-up to the US presidential polls later this year. 

 There is talk in Democratic party circles that Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, could step in as a challenger to Donald Trump as questions remain over whether President Joe Biden should continue as the nominee for the November 5 presidential election. A defiant Biden has insisted that he is "determined" and fit to seek re-election and defeat his Republican rival Trump. PTI
