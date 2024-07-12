Shock, surprise, awe?July 12, 2024 17:08
The exact moment Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reacts to US President Joe Biden calling him 'Putin'.
Read this if you you don't know what happened: Biden refers to Zelenskyy as Putin, Kamala as Trump
TOP STORIES
Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint
The Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.
140 million HDFC Bank, Axis customers may face service interruption
As many as 140 million customers of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are expected to face interruption in banking services in the weekend due to the former's system upgrade and the transition of Citi India business to the latter. Both the banks...