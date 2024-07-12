RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shock, surprise, awe?
July 12, 2024  17:08
The exact moment Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reacts to US President Joe Biden calling him 'Putin'.  

Read this if you you don't know what happened: Biden refers to Zelenskyy as Putin, Kamala as Trump

