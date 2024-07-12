Sensex top losers





Retreating from early highs, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 27.43 points or 0.03 percent at 79,897.34.





As many as 15 Sensex shares closed with gains while the rest decline.





Among Sensex shares, Bajaj Finance fell the most by 1.48 percent.





Mahindra & Mahindra (1.24 percent), NTPC (1.14 percent) and Nestle (1.05 percent) were also among the major losers.





HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, RIL and Larsen & Toubro also declined.

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in a rangebound session on Thursday as investors booked profits in heavyweights ahead of the announcement of key financial results for the June quarter.