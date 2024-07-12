RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex on record high, piggybacks on TCS result
July 12, 2024  12:49
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record high levels on Friday amid heavy buying in IT stocks after TCS announced its June quarter earnings.

 The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 996.17 points to hit all-time high of 80,893.51. The NSE Nifty jumped 276.25 points to a new lifetime peak of 24,592.20.

 Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 6 per cent after the country's largest IT services player reported 8.7 per cent growth for the June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore. 

 Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the other major gainers. Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and ITC were among the laggards.
TOP STORIES

Uncle Sam's Dollar Ponzi Scheme
US's terrible political and economic leadership will ultimately cost the dollar its value. India must act early to avoid being dragged down, suggests R Jagannathan.

Radical preacher Amritpal's brother arrested in drug case
Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday.

Recipe: Cheryl's Cake Without Eggs, Butter, Milk
Skip milk, butter and eggs to make a truly delightful vegan cake.

Post-Kohli -Rohit era: Young India eye series win
Young Indian stars will be eager to usher in a new era in the shortest format with a series victory when they face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I in Harare on Saturday.

IMD issues warning as rains inundate parts of Mumbai
Incessant rains with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers since Friday morning have slowed down public transport services and traffic in Mumbai.

