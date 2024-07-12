Sensex on record high, piggybacks on TCS result





The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 996.17 points to hit all-time high of 80,893.51. The NSE Nifty jumped 276.25 points to a new lifetime peak of 24,592.20.





Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 6 per cent after the country's largest IT services player reported 8.7 per cent growth for the June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore.





Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the other major gainers. Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and ITC were among the laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record high levels on Friday amid heavy buying in IT stocks after TCS announced its June quarter earnings.