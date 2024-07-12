RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC verdict today on Kejriwal plea against arrest
July 12, 2024  00:41
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. 

As per the cause list of July 12 uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will pronounce the judgement. 

On May 17, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, had reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's plea. 

The apex court had on April 15 sought a response from the ED on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in the money laundering case. 

The Aam Aadmi Party chief has challenged in the top court the April 9 order of the Delhi high court that had upheld his arrest in the case. 

The high court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest in the case, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation. 

The chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the money laundering case. 

On June 20, he was granted bail by a trial court here on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh in the case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Krejcikova, Paolini to clash in Wimbledon final
In Pictures - Krejcikova, Paolini to clash in Wimbledon final

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final after defeating Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) on Thursday in the longest women's semi-final at the All England Club.

40-metre-long crack appears on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway
40-metre-long crack appears on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway

The 40-metre-long crack was detected near Fatiyabad village on chainage 443/650, a release from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation said.

In Pictures - England set for thumping win in Anderson farewell
In Pictures - England set for thumping win in Anderson farewell

IMAGES from Day 2 of the first Test between England and the West Indies, at Lord's, London, on Thursday.

Govt panel to check out credentials of controversial Maha IAS officer
Govt panel to check out credentials of controversial Maha IAS officer

In a statement, the Centre said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify the candidature claims and other details of the 2023 batch officer, who has been allotted the Maharashtra cadre.

Maha parties bolt stable door to prevent horse-trading ahead of MLC polls
Maha parties bolt stable door to prevent horse-trading ahead of MLC polls

To keep their MLAs together, political parties are organising dinner meetings and arranging hotel stays for them ahead of the council elections, which are taking place just three months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances