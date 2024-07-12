RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC extends Nawab Malik's interim bail by 2 weeks on medical grounds
July 12, 2024  18:59
NCP leader Nawab Malik
The Supreme Court on Friday extended by two weeks the interim bail granted earlier on medical grounds to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. 

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of a counsel, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, that he was yet to receive fresh instructions in the case and adjourned the hearing by two weeks. 

The top court extended the relief of interim bail by the same period. 

The interim bail, which was granted to Malik in August 2023, has been extended from time to time. 

Malik had moved the top court against the Bombay high court's July 13, 2023, order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. 

The top court had earlier noted that Malik is suffering from kidney ailment and his condition has not improved since August 11, 2023 when he was granted interim bail for two months. 

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. -- PTI
