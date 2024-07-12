RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul warns haters: Don't be nasty to Smriti Irani
July 12, 2024  14:47
Irrespective of which side of the political divide you are on, this is truly graceful of Rahul Gandhi to send out a message against haters. 

Rahul posted this message on X saying, "Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength."


Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress's Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion of Amethi five years ago, met a crushing defeat in one of the key prestige battles in this Lok Sabha election. The Congress party's Kishori Lal Sharma won from Amethi.

Gandhi, meanwhile, won a record victory in Raebareli, where he chose to take up his mother Sonia Gandhi's mantle.

After the verdict, Irani thanked those who stood by her.

"Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure - roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more. To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it's still high, Sir," she wrote on X.
