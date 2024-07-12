RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Noida bans 14 drugs of Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy
July 12, 2024  19:18
File image/ANI Photo
The sale of 14 Ayurvedic medicines manufactured by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited has been banned by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. 

The Supreme Court on July 9 directed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, founded by yoga guru Ramdev, to file an affidavit stating whether advertisements of its 14 products, whose manufacturing licences were initially suspended but later restored, have been withdrawn. 

The Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority had on April 15 issued an order suspending the manufacturing licences of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy. 

The Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar issued the directive banning the 14 products on Friday, officials said. 

This action follows orders from the State Drug Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Uttarakhand, they said. 

According to information shared by the district information office, all medical practitioners and medical stores operating in the district have been informed to cease the sale of the 14 listed products immediately. -- PTI 
