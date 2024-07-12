RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nepal PM 'Prachanda' loses trust vote in Parl; Oli set to be new PM
July 12, 2024  18:15
Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'/Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday lost a vote of confidence in Parliament after coalition partner CPN-UML withdrew its support to him, a development that will lead to the formation of a new government led by ex-premier KP Sharma Oli. 

Prachanda received only 63 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives and there were 194 votes against the motion. 

At least 138 votes are needed to win the vote of trust. 

A total of 258 HoR members participated in the voting while one member abstained. Prachanda, 69, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre, had survived four trust votes since he assumed the prime minister's post on December 25, 2022. 

He faced the same predicament yet another time because former prime minister Oli-led Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist withdrew support from the Prachanda-led government last week after inking a power-sharing deal with the largest party in the House -- the Nepali Congress. -- PTI
