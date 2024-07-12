RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP preacher Amritpal Singh's brother held in drug case
July 12, 2024  11:44
image
Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday. 

 Harpreet Singh was nabbed by Jalandhar Rural police on Thursday evening, the official said. He was found to be in possession of some drugs, the official added. Police said that further investigations are on in the matter. 

Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act. Recently, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member. Having fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge
GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge

Average monthly GST collection rose from Rs 90,000 crore during the first year of its implementation -- 2017-2018 -- to Rs 1.68 trillion during 2023-2024, representing an 87 per cent rise.

10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews
10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews

Employers seek individuals who can prioritise tasks, solve problems, and work within deadlines, notes Ankit Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Unstop.

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, but he will remain in jail
SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, but he will remain in jail

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

How Aditya Birla Health Insurance plans to achieve full year profitability by FY26
How Aditya Birla Health Insurance plans to achieve full year profitability by FY26

'We want to play the value game for our consumers, which is health and retail will grow faster for us than the group.'

India's 10 Costliest Weddings
India's 10 Costliest Weddings

The estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances