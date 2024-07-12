MLC poll win a trailer, says Shinde; Dy CMs ridicule cross voting predictions





Talking to reporters, Shinde said a false narrative was set by the opposition in the Lok Sabha polls and people were misled.





"Mahayuti has registered a big win. This is a good start. A false narrative (that the Constitution will be changed by the BJP) was set. People were misled. Mahayuti's victory (in the legislative council polls) is a trailer," he said.





Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Opposition was claiming a candidate of the ruling alliance would lose but the results showed the Mahayuti got votes of not just its constituents but even from Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators.





The Bharatiya Janata Party won five seats, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party bagged two each, giving the ruling alliance wins on nine of the 11 seats for which polls were held earlier in the day. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the victory of all nine Mahayuti (ruling alliance) candidates in the Legislative Council polls was a trailer ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.