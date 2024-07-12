Maharashtra ruling alliance wins its 9 MLC seats

Maharashtra ruling alliance wins its 9 MLC seatsJuly 12, 2024 20:07
Just In: Ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra wins 9 out of 11 seats in biennial elections to state legislative council.
Details soon.
TOP STORIES
SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, questions need for arrest under PMLA
A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred to a larger bench, preferably of five judges, for in-depth consideration of three questions on the aspect of "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money...