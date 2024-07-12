RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra ruling alliance wins its 9 MLC seats
July 12, 2024  20:07
Just In: Ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra wins 9 out of 11 seats in biennial elections to state legislative council.

Details soon.
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar likely to be sacked
Sindhu, Prannoy get favourable draws at Paris Olympics
SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, questions need for arrest under PMLA
CBI to confront 13 NEET-UG case accused with mastermind
'Give Attention To Other Sports!'
