RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LIVE! Voting begins for crucial council elections in Maha
July 12, 2024  10:07
image
Voting for the biennial elections to 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council began at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Mumbai on Friday morning. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad was the first to cast his vote through the secret ballot system.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for 11 seats. Voting is scheduled to be held from 9 am to 4 pm, though Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that it be extended by an hour due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The 288-member legislative assembly is the electoral college for the polls and its current strength is 274. Each winning candidate would need a quota of 23 first-preference votes.

Eleven members of the upper house of the state legislature are retiring on July 27 and these high-stakes polls are being held to fill the vacancies. The BJP has fielded five candidates, while its Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and NCP have nominated two each. 

 The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have fielded one candidate each, while their Maha Vikas Aghadi partner NCP (SP) is backing the nominee of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP).  The MVA does not have numbers on its side to get the third candidate elected, but it is banking on some MLAs of the NCP and the Shiv Sena, both constituents of Mahayuti, to cross-vote in their favour.

Over the last few days, the NCP (SP) has claimed that some MLAs of the rival camp led by Ajit Pawar are in touch with the opposition party for a possible return after MVA's impressive show in the Lok Sabha polls. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices
Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices

'What happens in the real estate market is that once the prices go up it goes on to stay at that level.' 'It might not increase and at the same time the prices will not come down too.'

'Can I Withdraw Rs 1L PM From My Corpus?'
'Can I Withdraw Rs 1L PM From My Corpus?'

rediffGURU Ulhas Joshi answers your personal finance and mutual fund queries.

Jasprit Bumrah Beyond Numbers
Jasprit Bumrah Beyond Numbers

159 dismissals in 36 Tests, 149 dismissals in 89 ODIs, and 89 dismissals in 70 T20s are very good by any standards. And yet they don't speak to Bumrah's true value and his special appeal, notes Sreehari Nair.

3 Cong MLAs skip key party meet ahead of Maharashtra council polls
3 Cong MLAs skip key party meet ahead of Maharashtra council polls

Amid talks of cross-voting, three of the 37 Congress MLAs in Maharashtra skipped a meeting called by the party ahead of the legislative council polls on Friday.

Gambhir's Choices Face BCCI Roadblocks
Gambhir's Choices Face BCCI Roadblocks

The head coach gets to pick the support staff, and Gambhir is no exception. However, the board has reportedly nixed his first choices for bowling and fielding coaches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances