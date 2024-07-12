RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kamala Harris is qualified to be president, says Biden
July 12, 2024  18:29
Pic: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Pic: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris, is "qualified" to lead the country. 

At a high-stake press conference in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Biden said, "From the very beginning, I made no bones about that. She is qualified to be the president. That's why I picked her." 

When asked about the reasons for this, he said, "Firstly because of the way she's handled the issue of freedom of women's bodies, to have control of their bodies and secondly, her ability to handle almost any issue on the board. This was a hell of a prosecutor. She was a first-rate person and in the Senate, she was really good. I wouldn't have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be the president."

Harris, 59, is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected as US Vice President in 2020. 

Biden's remarks on Harris came amidst growing calls for the 81-year-old to step aside from the race for the White House in November since he stumbled through a TV debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump last month. 

The president mistakenly referred to Kamala Harris as former president Trump during the press conference. 

He said, "I wouldn't have picked Trump to be the vice president, did I think she was not qualified to be president. The fact is that the consideration is that I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once and I will beat him again."

"The idea that senators and congressmen are running for office worrying about the ticket is not unusual. And I might add, there were at least five presidents running or incumbent presidents who had lower numbers than I have now later in a campaign," he said. 

"So, there's a long way to go in this campaign and so I'm just going to keep moving," Biden, the presumptive presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, said.

-- Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC/PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding

Glimpses from the Shiv Shakti puja that took place in Antilia before the grand Ambani shaadi.

England seal innings win in Anderson's farewell Test
England seal innings win in Anderson's farewell Test

England secured a dominant victory by an innings and 114 runs against West Indies at the Lord's on Friday

FIRST LOOK: Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
FIRST LOOK: Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi

The grand Ambani wedding is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day

A gazette notification issued on Friday by the Union home ministry notes that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to...

Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint
Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint

The Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances