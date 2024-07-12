RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jolt to Biden's campaign as donors withhold $90 mn
July 12, 2024  22:38
US President Joe Biden/Brian Snyder/Reuters
In a major jolt to the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden days after his debate debacle, a group of his fundraisers have decided to put on hold some $90 million in contributions pledged earlier if he remains on top of the Democratic presidential ticket. 

"The cash freeze deals a blow to Biden's campaign," The New York Times reported about the development on Friday and said, the Democratic donors have told this to Future Forward, the largest pro-Biden Super PAC. 

"The frozen contributions include multiple eight-figure commitments, according to two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation," the daily reported. 

"The decision to withhold such enormous sums of money is one of the most concrete examples of the fallout from Mr. Biden's poor debate performance at the end of June," it said. 

Following his disastrous debate performance against his Republican rival Donald Trump in Atlanta on June 27, Biden, 81, has been gradually losing his support from some of his key friends and allies. 

So far, as many as 18 Democratic lawmakers have asked him to drop from the November 5 presidential race. -- PTI
