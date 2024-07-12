RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jagan Reddy, cops booked in attempt to murder case
July 12, 2024  14:20
Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday. 

 The complaint was lodged by the ruling party's Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju. Besides Reddy, police booked senior IPS officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu and retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, the official said. 

Vijay Paul and Prabhavati have superannuated. "Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former CM and others," the official told PTI. Raju also alleged that he was subjected to "custodial torture," the official added.

 Police booked the five accused persons under IPC Sections 120 B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465 and 506 read with 34. Police invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the case is three years old. The case was booked at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.
