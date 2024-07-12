RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It's lonely to be Muslim in today's world: Lucky Ali
July 12, 2024  13:41
image
It's lonely to be a Muslim in today's world, popular singer Lucky Ali posted on social media on Friday. While he didn't elaborate on his X post or the context for the comments, the Bengaluru-based singer said Muslims are labelled as "terrorists" and abandoned by their friends. 

 "Its a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the World today. Its a lonely thing to follow the sunnah of the Prophet (sic), your friends will leave you, the world will call you a terrorist," wrote Ali, known for songs such as "O Sanam", "Ek Pal Ka Jeena", and "Hairat". 

 The singer, who is the son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood, recently accused an IAS officer and her family of land grabbing. In connection with the matter, the singer has lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta. PTI
