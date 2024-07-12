RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's forex reserves surge to touch fresh peak
July 12, 2024  21:20
In the week that ended on July 5, the foreign exchange kitty rose by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, official data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday. 
