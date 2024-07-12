RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian techie who drowned in US had texted mother hours before tragedy
July 12, 2024  16:15
image
Indian techie Siddhant Vitthal Patil, who is presumed dead after drowning in the Glacier National Park in the United States, had texted his mother from the park hours before the tragedy, his family said on Friday. 

"Last Friday, Siddhant called up his mother Priti from the Park and told her that he has been in the Park for three days with six other Indian friends and is enjoying the trip," his maternal uncle Pritesh Chaudhari told PTI. Chaudhari, who is based in Pune, said Siddhant (26) also texted his mother two hours before the tragic incident, telling her that he would be returning to San Jose, where he worked with Cadence Design Systems, in another three days. 

His friends got his iPhone IMEI numbers from the phone box in his room and gave it to the Park rangers in Montana and other authorities to help in the search work, Chaudhari said. 

This hasn't yielded results yet, he added. Both Priti, a homemaker, and Siddhant's father Vitthal, who retired from Maharashtra government's irrigation department in May, are in shock and not in a position to speak, Chaudhari said. 

"Suresh Sharma from the Indian consulate in Seattle called me after the incident as he had given my number as a contact to the US authorities," Chaudhari said. "I have been in touch with the consulate since Monday," he said.

 Leaders from Maharashtra, including Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis have written to the government seeking its help, he said. Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, who hails from Pune, is in touch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for updates on the search operation, he added. 

"Siddhant went to the US in 2020 to do his MS from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He joined Cadence in 2023," Chaudhari said. Siddhant's body is yet to be located despite helicopters conducting aerial searches, but officials suspected that the body was being held down by submerged obstacles like fallen trees and rocks. He is presumed dead by authorities. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Play all formats with honesty: Gambhir's vision
Play all formats with honesty: Gambhir's vision

Gambhir has made his selection process clear by stating his strong belief in players featuring across all three formats.

On teaching Manusmriti to law students, Pradhan says...
On teaching Manusmriti to law students, Pradhan says...

Amid a row over the proposal to teach Manusmriti to law students of Delhi University, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said there is no question of including any controversial portion of any script in the curriculum.

Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint
Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint

Andhra Pradesh police registered an 'attempt to murder' case against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior Indian Police Service officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a Telugu Desam Party...

Open Shambhu border, regulate traffic, SC tells Haryana
Open Shambhu border, regulate traffic, SC tells Haryana

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Haryana government to clear the barricading at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13, and questioned its authority to block the highway.

Ireda's high valuation may limit further stock upside
Ireda's high valuation may limit further stock upside

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's (Ireda's) chairman and managing director Pradip Kumar Das has announced that the company has requested the government to allow it to carry out a follow-on public offer (FPO) as it...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances