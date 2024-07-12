In a first, Kerala Kalamandalam serves non-vegetarian food to students





An official at the Deemed-to-be-University said that chicken biryani, prepared at the famous kitchen run by inmates of Viyyur Central Jail, was served to the students on Wednesday.





This marked the first time since its founding in 1930 that food was served to students at the institution which was not just plant-based or dairy-based, according to the official.





Kalamandalam is a residential institution that imparts training in various performance arts, such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Thullal, Kutiyattam (male and female), Panchavadyam, Carnatic music, Mridangam, etc.





The official said the decision to serve meat-based dishes was taken by the university authorities in response to the demand from students to not be restricted to plant-based food.





Initially, a mess committee comprising representatives of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff was formed, and based on student demand it was decided to serve chicken biryani on July 10. -- PTI

For the first time in the history of the Kerala Kalamandalam, a premier public institution for the preservation and promotion of the traditional performing arts of the state, non-vegetarian dishes were served at its canteen to students on July 10, on popular demand.