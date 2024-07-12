IFS officer commits suicide in Gujarat





RM Parmar (56) shot himself with a revolver he owned at his residence around 5 am, said Rajdeepsinh Zala, Dahod district superintendent of police.





"Parmar committed suicide using his revolver. He has not left behind any suicide note. We have sent the dead body for post-mortem and launched a probe to find out the reasons for the extreme step," the official said.





Parmar joined the state forest service as a range forest officer and was promoted to an IFS officer in 2022.





He was the deputy conservator of forest, Social Forestry Division in Dahod.





"Parmar's family members rushed to his bedroom after hearing a loud noise. They saw him lying in a pool of blood and realised that he had shot himself in the head with his gun," Parvat Damor, a local community leader, said. -- PTI

A Gujarat-cadre Indian Forest Service officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a revolver at his house in Gujarat's Dahod town in the early hours of Friday, the police said.