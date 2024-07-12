RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IFS officer commits suicide in Gujarat
July 12, 2024  23:09
image
A Gujarat-cadre Indian Forest Service officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a revolver at his house in Gujarat's Dahod town in the early hours of Friday, the police said. 

RM Parmar (56) shot himself with a revolver he owned at his residence around 5 am, said Rajdeepsinh Zala, Dahod district superintendent of police. 

"Parmar committed suicide using his revolver. He has not left behind any suicide note. We have sent the dead body for post-mortem and launched a probe to find out the reasons for the extreme step," the official said. 

Parmar joined the state forest service as a range forest officer and was promoted to an IFS officer in 2022. 

He was the deputy conservator of forest, Social Forestry Division in Dahod. 

"Parmar's family members rushed to his bedroom after hearing a loud noise. They saw him lying in a pool of blood and realised that he had shot himself in the head with his gun," Parvat Damor, a local community leader, said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 Cong MLAs crossvote in Maha as Team Shinde sails through
7 Cong MLAs crossvote in Maha as Team Shinde sails through

The Congress, which has 37 MLAs, had fixed a quota of 30 first preference votes for its candidate Satav, and seven remaining votes were to go to its ally Sena (UBT)'s nominee Narvekar, party sources said. Eventually, Satav got 25 and...

HCL Tech Q1 net profit surges 20.4% to Rs 4,257 cr
HCL Tech Q1 net profit surges 20.4% to Rs 4,257 cr

IT services company HCLTech on Friday posted a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore for the June-ended quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25 on GenAI diversification and strong...

Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding

Glimpses from the Shiv Shakti puja that took place in Antilia before the grand Ambani shaadi.

When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling
When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

The Ambanis go all out to celebrate the wedding of their youngest son, Anant, with Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi

The grand Ambani wedding is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances