Feeling rich? Investors' wealth jumped Rs 1.17 lakh crore today

Feeling rich? Investors' wealth jumped Rs 1.17 lakh crore todayJuly 12, 2024 17:16
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared to a new lifetime high of Rs 452.38 lakh crore on Friday, with investors' wealth rising Rs 1.17 lakh crore, amid a rally in equities where the Sensex hit its fresh all-time peak.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 80,519.34. During the day, it zoomed 996.17 points or 1.24 per cent to hit an all-time peak of 80,893.51. Thanks to the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 4,52,38,553.68 crore (USD 5.42 trillion). Investors' wealth also climbed Rs 1.17 lakh crore.
