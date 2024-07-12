ED arrests Karnataka ex-minister B Nagendra





The sources said the legislator was taken into custody at around 10.30 pm at the agency's office in Bengaluru.





He was questioned for more than 13 hours.





He was taken to the ED office from his residence early morning.





He is expected to be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Saturday where the ED will seek his remand for custodial interrogation.





The agency had conducted raids in four states, including Karnataka, on Thursday in this case and has seized about Rs 50 lakh cash and some documents till now.





Following allegations against him in connection with the scam, Nagendra, who was the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, tendered his resignation on June 6.





"I'm being brought from my home... I don't know anything," Nagendra told reporters as he was being taken to the ED office in the morning. -- PTI

