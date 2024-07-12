Domestic PV wholesales up 3 pc at 3,37,757 units in June





The overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,27,788 units in June 2023. As per the data issued by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler wholesales rose 21 per cent to 16,14,154 units last month, as compared with 13,30,826 units in June 2023.





Three-wheeler wholesales increased 12 per cent to 59,544 units from 53,025 units in June last year. PTI

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 3,37,757 units in June, automobile industry body SIAM said on Friday.