Court extends former TN minister Senthil Balaji's remand in PMLA case
July 12, 2024  18:11
Former minister V Senthil Balaji/File image
A sessions court here on Friday extended the remand of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested in a money laundering case last year by the ED, till July 16. 

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in connection with the case. 

Principal sessions judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison in Chennai, also extended his judicial custody till July 16. 

Further, the judge dismissed a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to defer the present proceedings and adjourn the case to a later date. 

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. 

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. 

Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. 

His remand was periodically extended by the court. -- PTI
