Court extends former TN minister Senthil Balaji's remand in PMLA case





Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in connection with the case.





Principal sessions judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison in Chennai, also extended his judicial custody till July 16.





Further, the judge dismissed a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to defer the present proceedings and adjourn the case to a later date.





Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.





Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital.





Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody.





His remand was periodically extended by the court. -- PTI

