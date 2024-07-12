RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high of 5.08% in June
July 12, 2024  19:38
image
Retail inflation increased to four-month high of 5.08 percent in June as food items, including vegetables became dearer, according to government data released on Friday. 

The Consumer Price Index based retail inflation was on a decline since January, before rising again in June. 

The CPI-based retail inflation was 4.8 percent in May 2024 and 4.87 percent in June 2023. 

The previous high was in February at 5.09 percent. 

Inflation in the food basket was 9.36 percent in June, up from 8.69 percent in May, according to the data of the National Statistical Office. 

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure that the CPI inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side. -- PTI
