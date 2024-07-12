RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CJI Chandrachud offers prayers at Ayodhya Ram temple
July 12, 2024  21:59
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday.

According to the district administration, Chandrachud landed at the Ayodhya airport around 3 pm and was received by District Magistrate Nitish Kumar.

The CJI then visited the Hanumangarhi temple and the Ram temple.        

Talking to PTI, Kumar said Chandrachud was in Ayodhya for nearly two-and-a-half hours. He left for Lucknow by helicopter from the Ramkatha Park helipad at 5:30 pm, the official added.
