RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bulldozers outside IAS officer Khedkar's home
July 12, 2024  17:35
image
A day after the central government formed a panel to probe the candidature of trainee IAS officer, Pooja Khedkar, who is accused of misusing her authority, she said she will follow the procedure and give her submissions to the committee.

While speaking to media persons, Pooja Khedkar, probationary IAS officer said, "I am not authorised to say anything to the media. I will give my submissions before the committee. I will follow the procedure."

The central government on Thursday, constituted a single-member committee to verify the candidature claims and other details of Khedkar following a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant.

The Ministry of Personnel announced in a statement, emphasising that the committee is chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary under the Central Government and that it will submit its report in two weeks.

"The Central Government has constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, to verify the candidature claims and other details of IAS Puja Manorma Dilip Khedkar, a candidate of Civil Services Examination 2022 and earlier CSEs. The Committee will submit its report in 2 weeks," reads the Ministry of Personnel statement.

The Pune Municipal Corporation is also likely to take action against illegal encroachment on the footpath outside Puja Khedekar's family bungalow and others nearby, with bulldozers seen on standby near the bungalow.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day

A gazette notification issued on Friday by the Union home ministry notes that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to...

Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint
Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint

The Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.

140 million HDFC Bank, Axis customers may face service interruption
140 million HDFC Bank, Axis customers may face service interruption

As many as 140 million customers of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are expected to face interruption in banking services in the weekend due to the former's system upgrade and the transition of Citi India business to the latter. Both the banks...

Techie from Maha drowns in US, had called mom earlier
Techie from Maha drowns in US, had called mom earlier

Patil, who was a technology professional, was hiking above the gorge on June 6 on Avalanche Lake Trail, where he fell off a large rock into Avalanche Creek.

Don't be nasty to Smriti Irani: Rahul urges followers
Don't be nasty to Smriti Irani: Rahul urges followers

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards former Union minister Smriti Irani or any other leader.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances