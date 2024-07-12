Bulldozers outside IAS officer Khedkar's home





While speaking to media persons, Pooja Khedkar, probationary IAS officer said, "I am not authorised to say anything to the media. I will give my submissions before the committee. I will follow the procedure."





The central government on Thursday, constituted a single-member committee to verify the candidature claims and other details of Khedkar following a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant.





The Ministry of Personnel announced in a statement, emphasising that the committee is chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary under the Central Government and that it will submit its report in two weeks.





"The Central Government has constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, to verify the candidature claims and other details of IAS Puja Manorma Dilip Khedkar, a candidate of Civil Services Examination 2022 and earlier CSEs. The Committee will submit its report in 2 weeks," reads the Ministry of Personnel statement.





The Pune Municipal Corporation is also likely to take action against illegal encroachment on the footpath outside Puja Khedekar's family bungalow and others nearby, with bulldozers seen on standby near the bungalow.

