BSE Sensex top gainers today
July 12, 2024  19:07
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty soared nearly 1 percent to hit new lifetime highs on Friday, fuelled by intense buying in IT and tech stocks after robust TCS earnings amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. 

A rally in Reliance Industries and Infosys also boosted investor sentiments, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points or 0.78 percent to settle at a record closing level of 80,519.34. 

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 7 percent after the country's largest IT services player reported 8.7 percent growth for the June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore. Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro were the other major gainers.
