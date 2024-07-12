Blaze at Kolkata vest factory doused after 10 hours, none injured





No injuries were reported from the blaze, which erupted around 3 am at Nagerbazar on Jessore Road, they said.





Thirty fire tenders took over 10 hours to extinguish the fire, believed to have originated from an adjacent ice-cream factory and godown, a senior police officer said.





"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It took a massive form because of the presence of combustible materials inside the godown and the manufacturing unit," he said.





The area, home to several warehouses and small manufacturing units, posed additional challenges for fire brigade personnel, the officer said.





A team of forensic experts would soon visit the spot and collect samples, he said.





West Bengal fire minister Sujit Bose supervised the firefighting operation. -- PTI

