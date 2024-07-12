RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Blaze at Kolkata vest factory doused after 10 hours, none injured
July 12, 2024  22:30
File image
File image
A massive fire broke out at a vest manufacturing unit and warehouse in the city's Dumdum area in the early hours of Friday, the police said. 

No injuries were reported from the blaze, which erupted around 3 am at Nagerbazar on Jessore Road, they said. 

Thirty fire tenders took over 10 hours to extinguish the fire, believed to have originated from an adjacent ice-cream factory and godown, a senior police officer said. 

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It took a massive form because of the presence of combustible materials inside the godown and the manufacturing unit," he said. 

The area, home to several warehouses and small manufacturing units, posed additional challenges for fire brigade personnel, the officer said. 

A team of forensic experts would soon visit the spot and collect samples, he said. 

West Bengal fire minister Sujit Bose supervised the firefighting operation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 Cong MLAs crossvote in Maha as Team Shinde sails through
7 Cong MLAs crossvote in Maha as Team Shinde sails through

The Congress, which has 37 MLAs, had fixed a quota of 30 first preference votes for its candidate Satav, and seven remaining votes were to go to its ally Sena (UBT)'s nominee Narvekar, party sources said. Eventually, Satav got 25 and...

HCL Tech Q1 net profit surges 20.4% to Rs 4,257 cr
HCL Tech Q1 net profit surges 20.4% to Rs 4,257 cr

IT services company HCLTech on Friday posted a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore for the June-ended quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25 on GenAI diversification and strong...

Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding

Glimpses from the Shiv Shakti puja that took place in Antilia before the grand Ambani shaadi.

When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling
When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

The Ambanis go all out to celebrate the wedding of their youngest son, Anant, with Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi

The grand Ambani wedding is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances