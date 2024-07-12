RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Big relief to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case
July 12, 2024  13:58
image
In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bombay High Court on Friday quashed a magistrate's order permitting an RSS worker to submit fresh and additional documents in a pending criminal defamation complaint. 

 RSS worker Rajesh Kunte had in 2014 lodged a defamation complaint before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court, claiming the Congress leader had made false and defamatory statements during a speech that the right-wing outfit was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

 In 2023, the magistrate court in Bhiwandi in Thane district permitted Kunte to submit the transcript of Gandhi's speech, which was part of a petition the Congress leader had filed in 2014 seeking the quashing of summons issued to him. Kunte contended that by including the transcript as part of his petition, Gandhi had "unambiguously owned up to the speech and its contents". Gandhi challenged the magistrate's order before the high court. 

On Friday, a single bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan allowed Gandhi's petition. "The petition is allowed. Impugned order and consequent exhibition of documents are quashed and set aside. The magistrate court is directed to proceed with the trial regarding the exhibit in accordance with the observations made in the order," the court said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hathras stampede: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe
Hathras stampede: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad high court.

Indian 2 Review: Kamal Haasan Elevates Overwritten Sequel
Indian 2 Review: Kamal Haasan Elevates Overwritten Sequel

The saving grace of Shankar's expanded universe is the masterful precision with which Kamal Haasan drops himself into a messy setup, only slightly to elevate the pulpy tendencies of Shankar's vision, observes Arjun Menon.

Don't take ties with us for granted, US envoy tells India
Don't take ties with us for granted, US envoy tells India

US envoy Eric Garcetti on Thursday said he respects that India likes its "strategic autonomy", but in times of conflict, there is no such thing as strategic autonomy, even as he pitched for forging a stronger partnership between New...

Tyger Capital to list by next year, targets Rs 20,000 crore book
Tyger Capital to list by next year, targets Rs 20,000 crore book

Bain Capital-backed Tyger Capital is planning to list its shares on the Indian stock exchanges by the next financial year and is targeting to grow its assets under management by four times to Rs 20,000 crore in five years from Rs 5,000...

Pill Review: Impressive Riteish!
Pill Review: Impressive Riteish!

Riteish Deshmukh makes this medical drama watchable! exclaims Namrata Thakker.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances