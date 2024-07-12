RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden ready to undergo neurological exam if...
July 12, 2024  11:27
image
Amid the mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to end his re-election campaign, US President Joe Biden has indicated willingness to undergo a neurological exam to address concerns about his mental fitness for office, but only if his doctors recommend it, CNN reported.

"I am not opposed, if my doctors tell me I should have another neurological exam, I'll do it," he said at a rare solo news conference Thursday at the conclusion of the NATO Summit.

He further added, "Every single day I'm surrounded by good docs. If they think there's a problem, I promise you - or even if they don't think it's a problem and think I should have a neurologic exam again, I'll do it. No one's suggesting that right now," as per CNN.

But, the president lamented growing concerns about his age, "No matter what I did, no one's gonna be satisfied."

Biden said he has had three brain health checks while in office, with the most recent one happening in February.

"I'm tested every single day on my neurological capacity - the decisions I make every day," he said, pointing to age as a source of wisdom.

Further, Biden told reporters Thursday he's committed to remaining in the race ahead, but acknowledged he has to make his case to detractors and American voters concerned over his fitness for office following a disastrous debate performance.

"I'm determined on running, but I think it's important that I allay fears by seeing -- letting them see me out there," Biden said.

He cited his robust travel schedule in the days since the debate, pointing to "over 20 major events, from Wisconsin and North Carolina," emphasizing he's "going out to the areas where we can persuade people to move our way or people are already there."

"I'm going to be going around making the case of the things that I think we have to finish and how we can't afford to lose what we've done," he said, citing efforts under his administration.
