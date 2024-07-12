Biden defends himself after introducing Zelenskyy as Putin





While addressing a press conference after the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, Biden asked the journalists whether they have seen a more successful conference.





Responding to a question over his remarks confusing Zelenskyy with Putin, Biden said, "Did you see any damage to our stand in my leading this conference? Have you seen a more successful conference? What do you think? And the Putin piece, I was talking about Putin and I said, "and now at the very end, I said here, I mean Putin. I said, no, I'm sorry, Zelenskyy". Then I added five other names."





"Look, guys, the idea anybody suggests that we haven't had an incredibly successful conference, how many times did you hear in that conference? I know it sounds too self-serving, but other leaders, and heads of state in thanking me, saying the reason we're together is because of Biden, because Biden did the following. It was the most successful conference I've attended in a long time and find me a world leader who didn't think it was," he added.





Biden's statement came after he introduced Ukrainian President as President Putin and later corrected himself. In his remarks at the event on the Ukraine Compact, Biden said, "Now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."





He quickly corrected himself and said, "He's going to beat President Putin -- President Zelenskyy. I'm so focused on beating Putin, we got to worry about it."





After referring to Zelenskyy as Putin, Biden confused Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump. When asked whether he had concerns about Harris' ability to beat Donald Trump if he decided not to run again, Biden responded, "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President. But, I think she's not qualified to President."

