Band, baaja, baarat: Anant Ambani leaves for wedding mandap
July 12, 2024  17:00
Anant Ambani leaves from Antilia -- the Ambani residence. He is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant today in Mumbai. 

Anant Ambani, the youngest of three children of Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant at a grand ceremony hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre today, July 12. 

The wedding celebrations have commenced in full splendor, with the Ambani residence, Antilia, transformed into a spectacle to mark the joyous occasion. 

The baraatis, led by Anant Ambani himself, departed from their residence amidst a jubilant atmosphere. Adorned cars embellished with flowers and the lively beats of dhol accompanied their procession to the wedding venue, setting the tone for an opulent celebration.
