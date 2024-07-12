250 speakers at Jarange rally to send his message 'loud and clear'July 12, 2024 00:43
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange will hold a rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday wherein he might announce the next course of his agitation, organisers said on Thursday.
To send his message "loud and clear', 250 loudspeakers will be installed in all four directions in a 500-metre radius of the venue, they said.
Jarange had on June 13 suspended his indefinite fast over the Maratha quota and set a deadline of one month before the state government to accept the community's demands.
The activist's rally will commence at 11 am on Saturday (July 13) from the CIDCO bus stand and culminate 4 km away at Kranti Chowk, where he will address a gathering, said the organisers.
Jarange might spell out his next step at the public meeting, they said. -- PTI
