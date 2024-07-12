RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
203 MLAs cast vote till noon in Maha MLC polls
July 12, 2024  13:22
CM Shinde arrives to cast his vote
CM Shinde arrives to cast his vote
As many as 203 MLAs have cast their votes till noon on Friday in the biennial elections to 11 seats of the Maharashtra legislative council. 

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats in the upper house of the state legislature where the 274 current members of the legislative assembly form the electoral college. 

The voting began at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm. 

Eleven members of the upper house of the state legislature are retiring on July 27 and these high-stakes polls are being held to fill the vacancies. 

Each winning candidate would need a quota of 23 first-preference votes. 

The BJP has fielded five candidates, while its Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and NCP have nominated two each. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have fielded one candidate each, while their Maha Vikas Aghadi partner NCP (SP) is backing the nominee of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hathras stampede: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe
Hathras stampede: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad high court.

Indian 2 Review: Kamal Haasan Elevates Overwritten Sequel
Indian 2 Review: Kamal Haasan Elevates Overwritten Sequel

The saving grace of Shankar's expanded universe is the masterful precision with which Kamal Haasan drops himself into a messy setup, only slightly to elevate the pulpy tendencies of Shankar's vision, observes Arjun Menon.

Don't take ties with us for granted, US envoy tells India
Don't take ties with us for granted, US envoy tells India

US envoy Eric Garcetti on Thursday said he respects that India likes its "strategic autonomy", but in times of conflict, there is no such thing as strategic autonomy, even as he pitched for forging a stronger partnership between New...

Tyger Capital to list by next year, targets Rs 20,000 crore book
Tyger Capital to list by next year, targets Rs 20,000 crore book

Bain Capital-backed Tyger Capital is planning to list its shares on the Indian stock exchanges by the next financial year and is targeting to grow its assets under management by four times to Rs 20,000 crore in five years from Rs 5,000...

Pill Review: Impressive Riteish!
Pill Review: Impressive Riteish!

Riteish Deshmukh makes this medical drama watchable! exclaims Namrata Thakker.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances