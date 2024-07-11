Why is Mamata Banerjee going to Mumbai today?July 11, 2024 15:33
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will be in Mumbai today. "I am going to Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son. Tomorrow I have an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray. I will also meet Sharad Pawar there. There will be political discussion as we will meet after (Lok Sabha) elections. Akhilesh Yadav will also reach there, so there is a possibility that I will meet him too."
The wedding of the billionaire's youngest son Anant Ambani, 29, and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, is the culmination of lavish celebrations throughout the year and according to police, has been deemed a "public event" due to the presence of international and Indian household names.
Raising the ire of locals, roads near the venue -- the upmarket Jio World Convention Centre owned by Ambani's Reliance conglomerate in Mumbai's central business district -- will be open only for "event vehicles" between 1 p.m. and midnight between July 12-15.
