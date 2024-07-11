RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why has SC summoned top babus of 16 states?
July 11, 2024  17:07
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the chief and finance secretaries of 16 states for non-compliance of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommendations on the payment of arrears of pension and other retirement benefits to the judicial officers. 

 Expressing strong displeasure over non-compliance of the SNJPC's recommendations, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, "We know how to extract compliance now. If we just say that the chief secretary will be present if the affidavit is not filed then it will not be filed. "We are not sending them to jail but let them be here and then an affidavit will be submitted. Let they be personally present now," the bench said. Though seven opportunities have been granted to the states, it appears that full compliance has not been affected and several states are in default, it said. 

 "The chief and finance secretaries have to be personally present. Failing compliance, the court will be constrained to initiate contempt," it said.

 According to the order, the bench directed the top two bureaucrats of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Odisha and Rajasthan to appear before it on August 23. 

 The bench made clear that it will not grant any more more extensions. It passed the orders after taking note of the submissions and perusing the note provided by lawyer K Parmeswar who is assisting the court as amicus curiae (a friend of court).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nehwal's regret: Could tennis have been a better fit?
Nehwal's regret: Could tennis have been a better fit?

Trailblazing Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal feels that she may have excelled more as a sportsperson if she had pursued tennis instead of badminton.

Babar Azam's captaincy under scrutiny; PCB backs Masood
Babar Azam's captaincy under scrutiny; PCB backs Masood

Shan Masood to continue as Pakistan Test captain, decision on Babar Azam put on hold

CBI chargesheets youth for 'doctored' screenshot of UGC-NET paper
CBI chargesheets youth for 'doctored' screenshot of UGC-NET paper

The CBI did not find any large-scale conspiracy in the episode and would limit the charge sheet to offences of attempt to cheat or cheating, they said.

Odisha additional collector dies on stage singing Jagannath bhajan
Odisha additional collector dies on stage singing Jagannath bhajan

The deceased, identified as Birendra Kumar Das, was serving as ADM (revenue) in Gajapati district.

Kohli Not Consulted Over Gambhir Appointment?
Kohli Not Consulted Over Gambhir Appointment?

Interestingly, the BCCI kept Hardik Pandya in the loop over the decision giving clear indications that he is likely to take over as India's T20 captain.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances