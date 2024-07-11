RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What did Modi speak to a quantum physicist about?
July 11, 2024  09:51
Nobel laureate and Austrian physicist Anton Zeilinger described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a spiritual person, and asserted that other international leaders should possess this trait as well.

The Nobel laureate Zeilinger, who is known for his work on quantum mechanics and was awarded Nobel Prize for Physics in 2022, met PM Modi in Vienna on Wednesday.

Zeilinger on his meeting with PM Modi said that the two had discussions on several topics, ranging from spirituality to quantum technology. He said, "A very pleasant discussion. We discussed about spiritual things, we talked about possibilities of quantum information, quantum technology, and about the basic fundamental ideas of quantum physics. I experienced him as a very spiritual person, and I think this is a feature that more leaders in the world should have today."
