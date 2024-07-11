RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP court acquits Jaya Prada in 2019 poll code violation case
July 11, 2024  23:22
An MP-MLA court in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday acquitted former MP and actor Jaya Prada in an election code violation case registered in 2019. 

The actor was the BJP candidate from Rampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and was defeated by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. 

The MP-MLA court Judge, Shobhit Bansal, acquitted Jaya Prada in the case lodged against her at Kemri police station in Rampur under IPC section 171 G (false statement in connection with an election), senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said. 

The 62-year-old former MP, who won the Lok Sabha election from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket, was present in the court while the judgement was pronounced. 

Talking to reporters after her acquittal in the case, Jaya said, "I want to thank the honourable court for acquitting me in the case. I have been a two-time MP from Rampur... I never said anything wrong or made any such comment." 

"I want to tell the public that I have represented Rampur and will always stay in Rampur. 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs)," she said. 

Senior prosecution officer Tiwari told reporters that the case against Jaya Prada was registered after she allegedly made remarks on Azam Khan. -- PTI
