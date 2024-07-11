Stuck in space for a month Sunita Williams says...





As engineers continue to sort out technical issues that has kept the duo in space longer than scheduled, Williams and Wilmore spoke to reporters in their first press conference from space.





The Starliner had experienced a series of delays during its launch caused by safety concerns due to faulty thrusters and a series of helium leaks. Williams and Wilmore are the first human crew on the historic test mission of the Boeing-built Starliner capsule.





The two astronauts have expressed confidence that the Starliner can get them back to Earth. NASA has, however, not shared a projected return date for the astronauts.





"I feel confident that, if we had to, if there was a problem with the International Space Station, we would get in (the Starliner spacecraft) and we could undock, talk to our team, and figure out the best way to come home," Williams said as per a CNN report.





"We're absolutely confident," Wilmore said of Starliner's capability to get them home, the US broadcaster said. "I have a real good feeling in my heart that the spacecraft will bring us home, no problem," Williams told reporters from the ISS. -- ANI

