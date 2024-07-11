SC to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hathras stampede





The plea has sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the July 2 stampede incident.





According to the cause list of July 12 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea is scheduled to come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.





The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the incident and to initiate legal action against the authorities, officials and others for their negligent conduct.





It has sought the apex court's direction to the states to issue guidelines to prevent stampede or other incidents for the safety of the public in organising any religious or other events where a large number of people gather.





The stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on July 2 left 121 people dead. -- PTI

