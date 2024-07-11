Samruddhi expressway develops cracks!





The 40 metre long crack was detected near Fatiyabad village on chainage 443/650, a release from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation said.





This crack is on the stretch of the expressway that was opened for traffic in December 2022, officials said, adding it was on the part of the carriageway that is laid at a height of three metres.





The crack, which developed as the side wall of the road sank a little, was filled using a chemical named 'epoxy material shalfix SC 40' and this 50-metre stretch will be laid once again through the contractor, the MSRDC release informed.





Talking to reporters, Bhuse said instructions have been given to officials to find out if there are more cracks along the 600 kilometre route of the expressway currently operational. -- PTI

Maharashtra public works department minister Dada Bhuse on Thursday said cracks that had developed on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been repaired.