RSS union seeks rollback of Jio, Airtel tariff hike





In a letter dated July 10 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said BSNL restricts telecom operators from raising mobile tariffs as market balance and it should be allowed to upgrade its infrastructure for 4G and 5G services using equipment from global players till the time indigenous technology gets developed.





The RSS-affiliated trade union said BSNL is losing customers in the absence of high-speed internet service and its presence in the market as a full-fledged 4G and 5G service provider is a must in the interest of the nation but also for common people.





"Reliance Jio and Airtel have affected the public at large and the public is being virtually forced to cough up a hefty amount to these telcos as the government telecom operator ie, BSNL has still not rolled out its full-fledged 4G/5G service. It's a known fact that BSNL has always acted as a market balancer in the telecom market which has always kept the private telcos in check for increasing the tariff," BMS general secretary Ravindra Himite said in the letter. -- PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has demanded a rollback of the increase in mobile tariff by Reliance Jio and Airtel as well as an immediate roll-out of 4G and 5G services of state-run BSNL.